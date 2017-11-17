Stewart Tizya/via Facebook Melissa Carlick was fired this week from the inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Yukon community liaison for MMIWG inquiry fired

Melissa Carlick, the Whitehorse-based community liaison officer for the national Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls inquiry, was fired from her position earlier this month.

Carlick, whose job covered the Yukon and Northwest Territories, Alberta and some of British Columbia, confirmed the fact to the News but declined to comment further.

Two other women were also fired.

Speaking to APTN, Carlick said she was fired Nov. 7 during hearings in Edmonton and that it was done without warning.

In an interview with the CBC, Carlick said inquiry executive director Debbie Reid called her into her office where a security guard and elder in B.C. were waiting, along with Carlick’s director, who was on the phone.

Carlick told the CBC they told her she was being fired, effectively immediately.

”It was like a ball just dropped, they threw me under the bus. It was just like, ‘you’re going home, you’re done,’” Carlick told the CBC.

She told APTN that she had been made lead for the Edmonton hearings and was given six weeks to organize them.

“It was just a lot of planning a lot time, a lot of pressure and no support, no debrief,” she said.

“They don’t hear you, they don’t listen to you,” Carlick told APTN. “It’s just about, ‘Make me look good,’ and if you don’t, then you’re out, and if you push back you’re gone.”

The national inquiry did not respond to a request for comment.

As of Nov. 16, the inquiry’s website still listed Carlick as the community liaison officer for Yukon and the Northwest. It’s unclear who, if anyone, will be replacing her.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
City of Whitehorse budgets $30M for infrastructure over four years

Just Posted

Silver rules out HST, layoffs and royalty changes

Yukon’s financial advisory panel has released its final report

City of Whitehorse budgets $30M for infrastructure over four years

‘I think we’re concentrating on the most important things’

Yukon community liaison for MMIWG inquiry fired

Melissa Carlick, the Whitehorse-based community liaison officer for the national Missing and… Continue reading

Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World… Continue reading

Yukon man holds no grudge after being attacked by bison

‘The poor guy was only trying to fend off someone who he knew was trying to kill him’

Straight and true: the story of the Yukon colours

Michael Gates | History Hunter Last week, I participated in the 150th… Continue reading

Get ready to tumble: Whitehorse’s Polarettes to flip out at fundraiser

‘There’s a mandatory five-minute break at the end, just so people don’t fall over’

Alaska’s governor goes to China

There are very different rules for resource projects depending on which side of the border you’re on

Yukon survey shows broad support for legal pot

But there’s no consensus on retail and distribution models

Yukon government releases survey on the territory’s liquor laws

Changes could include allowing sale of booze in grocery stores

Get family consent before moving patients to other hospitals: NDP critic

‘Where is the respect and where is the dignity?’

Bill C-17 passes third reading in House of Commons

The bill, which will repeal controversial amendments made to YESAA by Bill S-6, will now go to Senate

White Pass and Yukon Route musical chugs on without director

The cast and crew of Stonecliff are pushing forward without Conrad Boyce, who went on medical leave

Most Read