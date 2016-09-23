A former premier of the territory has been named chancellor of Yukon College.

Piers McDonald was officially named to the ceremonial position Thursday. He replaces Geraldine Van Bibber.

The chancellor is considered the ceremonial head of the college. He or she confers credentials on students at convocation. It’s a two-year voluntary position.

McDonald is the seventh chancellor at the college since 1988. He is preceded by Pierre Berton, Pearl Keenan, Ken MacKinnon, Sam Johnston and Rolf Hougen.

McDonald was premier of the Yukon from 1996 to 2000.

As minister of education, from 1985 to 1992, he was in charge when the college’s campus was built in Whitehorse. He also oversaw the expansion of community campuses to Carmacks, Haines Junction, Old Crow, Pelly Crossing, Teslin, Faro and Ross River.

Van Bibber has held the post since 2012. She will run for the Yukon Party in the upcoming territorial election in Porter Creek North.