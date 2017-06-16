A disagreement surrounding the status and rights of temporary educators in the Yukon has sparked a legal and verbal boxing match between the government and the Yukon Teachers Association.

Temporary educators work on a temporary contract for at least 30 days and up to a whole school year, said Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee.

The conflict revolves around when temporary educators in the territory should be granted permanent status, said YTA president Jill Mason.

Mason said, according to the Education Act and the Labour Relations Act this should happen when a temporary educator has been employed for two years. This does not necessarily mean they would “step into a permanent role,” she said, but would have permanent status.

Having permanent status gives educators job security, allows them to move up the pay scale, access better benefits and “do real-world things, like get a mortgage,” Mason said.

“Instead of treating temporary employees as they should be — which is to give them status after two years of good service — YG is arguing that temporary employees are not part of the YTA and and cannot have representation by the YTA,” Mason said.

In a news release issued June 14, the YTA said the government’s lawyers had argued in adjudication that 200 temporary employees “should be removed from the (YTA), stating that they have no bargaining rights despite the fact that the YTA has represented them for many years.”

The YTA has called this a “confrontational and offensive position.”

McPhee said the YTA’s release contained “inaccurate” information.

“I don’t know where this 200 number came from,” she said.

McPhee said there were 531 teachers employed by the government, with 86 on temporary assignments.

Mason said that number does not accurately reflect the number of employees that are represented by the adjudication, as the YTA represents not only teachers, but all “educators,” including administrators, educational assistants and aboriginal language instructors.

“She is talking about teachers — I’m talking about teachers and educators,” Mason said.

The argument before the adjudicator “has nothing to do with the ability of temporary teachers to be represented by the YTA,” McPhee said.

Both McPhee and Mason said the government has, for several years, allowed the YTA to represent temporary workers.

“We are not arguing that the YTA shouldn’t represent temporary teachers,” McPhee said. “We are glad the YTA represents temporary teachers so they can resolve issues for them.”

A summary of the argument before adjudicators provided to the News by the YTA states: “Although temporary employees have for some years been treated by the Yukon government and the YTA as being in the YTA bargaining unit, they are not, as a matter of law, within the scope of any bargaining unit and therefore cannot bring grievances under a collective agreement.”

The government calls this an “anomaly” in the summary, which they “do not intend to have any labour relations implications.”

“The Yukon government has for several years … treated the YTA as the representative of temporary employees for other purposes. The Yukon Government has no current intention of altering that practice,” the summary said, but adds the the legal non-status of YTA employees, “does have an impact” on the conflict.

“They came up with this argument when they pushed things to adjudication. The only thing I can think of is that they couldn’t come up with a better argument,” Mason said.

Ultimately, Mason said, granting permanent status to temporary educators who qualify is good for students, because they form better relationships with students.

“In terms of students, it makes a huge difference when people feel they have job security and can settle down,” she said.

McPhee said she felt the attitude of the YTA was “unfortunate.”

“That statement that we don’t care about teachers is completely unfounded,” she said. “We are keenly aware of the needs both of teachers and YTA and we hope to have a good relationship moving forward.”

