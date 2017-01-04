A 15-year-old boy is facing 15 criminal charges after being arrested by Whitehorse RCMP at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.

Police say the charges are related to a series of recent break-and-enter incidents and thefts around Whitehorse.

The charges include break and enter, theft under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, assault of a peace officer, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested near the Lewes River Bridge north of Marsh Lake, after abandoning a vehicle and fleeing on foot.

He appeared in Yukon territorial court on Dec. 30 and was remanded into custody until Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Police say they are still investigating matters related to the youth, and additional charges are pending.