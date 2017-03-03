Brian Gillen is the Yukon Hospital Corporation’s new chair, the territorial government announced March 1.

Gillen was a civil servant with the federal government for 36 years and is now the chair of Teegatha‘Oh Zheh, a non-profit that serves adults with intellectual disabilities.

He has also been the president of the Yukon and Whitehorse soccer associations, chair of the Grey Mountain School Council and the Child Development Centre, and served on the board of directors of the Canadian Soccer Association.

Gillen takes over for Craig Tuton, who served as the hospital board’s chair since 2006.

In a news release, Health Minister Pauline Frost thanked Tuton for his work as chair. She said Tuton guided the board through “tumultuous times” that saw major facility expansions in Whitehorse, Dawson and Watson Lake.

Gillen’s appointment, which is for a one-year term, took effect March 1.