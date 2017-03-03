Yukon News

YG appoints new hospital corporation chair

Chris Windeyer Friday March 3, 2017

Brian Gillen is the Yukon Hospital Corporation’s new chair, the territorial government announced March 1.

Gillen was a civil servant with the federal government for 36 years and is now the chair of Teegatha‘Oh Zheh, a non-profit that serves adults with intellectual disabilities.

He has also been the president of the Yukon and Whitehorse soccer associations, chair of the Grey Mountain School Council and the Child Development Centre, and served on the board of directors of the Canadian Soccer Association.

Gillen takes over for Craig Tuton, who served as the hospital board’s chair since 2006.

In a news release, Health Minister Pauline Frost thanked Tuton for his work as chair. She said Tuton guided the board through “tumultuous times” that saw major facility expansions in Whitehorse, Dawson and Watson Lake.

Gillen’s appointment, which is for a one-year term, took effect March 1.

0 Comments
Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.