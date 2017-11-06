The land slated for infill by the city underwent environmental screening in 2004. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

YESAB approval not needed for proposed Whitehorse infill project

Land in question underwent environmental assessment in 2004

A review by the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) is not required for infill lots proposed by the city, experts say.

The city has long held this position, but residents opposed to the infill project argue otherwise. This issue came up again at a recent public hearing on the issue, with delegates asking if a YESAB was required — and if not, why.

What requires a review by YESAB is determined by the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act (YESAA). An assessment is triggered when three specific — and complex — criteria are met. They boil down to the project taking place in the Yukon, not being an activity exempted under the act and the proposed project being something that requires a permit, said YESAB spokesperson Rob Yeomans.

In a written response to a question from Copperbelt South MLA Scott Kent, Energy, Mines, and Resources Minister Ranj Pillai said a YESAA review isn’t required because “an environmental assessment was conducted at the time of subdivision development” in 2004.

When asked the same question about the entire proposed infill project, Mike Gau, the city’s director of development services, took a similar line to the minister’s.

“(YESAB) has triggers for assessment based on activity proposed,” Gau said via email. “Transfer of land is not one of those triggers. There is no development being proposed by the city or the Yukon government.”

Martin Haefele, the designated officer manager for YESAB, said YESAB cannot speculate on this specific case because because there’s no proposal before the board. But he said that Pillai’s explanation for why an assessment is not needed in this case “sounds pretty reasonable.” Development of new subdivisions would likely require a review, he said.

Any environmental assessment within an existing subdivision would have been done when it was initially approved and created, Haefele said.

“I’m not aware what process they’ve gone through at the time (those particular) subdivisions were approved,” he said.

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon family forced hours apart due to hospital crowding
Next story
Workplace sexual harassment complaint hearing over pantsing at Destruction Bay Motel begins

Just Posted

Darryl Sheepway’s first-degree murder trial begins in Whitehorse

Sheepway stands accused of killing Christopher Brisson, 25, in 2015. He’s pleaded not guilty

YESAB approval not needed for proposed Whitehorse infill project

Land in question underwent environmental assessment in 2004

Workplace sexual harassment complaint hearing over pantsing at Destruction Bay Motel begins

Hearing slated to run until Nov. 10

Yukon family forced hours apart due to hospital crowding

Haines Junction man moved to Watson Lake hospital because of overcrowding in Whitehorse

Yukon’s housing wait list increase shows need for affordable housing, advocates say

Housing navigators say the increased number paints a more accurate picture of the need in Whitehorse

Negotiations stall between Many Rivers and YEU

‘We’re just taking some time to work out our options now’

No more Mr. Nice Guy

Friendly leaders overseeing bad things are a feature of the system, not a bug

With national team nod, Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens clears path for far-flung hockey talent

‘If you’re a good hockey player there’s no question. Wherever you are, we’ll find you’

Wait list for Yukon subsidized housing doubles

Housing minister Frost declines to say how many units will get built this year

Remembering the fallen of World War I

For Yukoners, the end of the war was a complicated affair

Slip and slide: Some tips for safe winter driving

For one thing, slow down and don’t be a jerk

Celebrating Yukon fur

Fur is an ever-tougher sell, but it’s still part of who we are

NDP MLA calls Yukon coal project ‘application of insanity’

Project is strictly exploratory, proponent says

Most Read