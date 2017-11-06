Workplace sexual harassment complaint hearing over pantsing at Destruction Bay Motel begins

The human rights complaint hearing over allegations of a Destruction Bay motel co-owner repeatedly pulling down an employee’s pants is under way in Whitehorse.

Peter Budge filed a workplace sexual harassment complaint against Talbot Arm Motel co-owner Charles Eikland in July 2015. Budge alleges Eikland repeatedly pulled down his pants while he was working at the motel’s restaurant. Budge also alleges that his employer, Talbot Arm Motel Ltd., “did nothing to stop the harassment,” according to a press release from the Yukon Human Rights Commission. The motel is co-owned by Eikland and Suzanne Trembly.

The respondents have denied all allegations and applied for the hearing to be adjourned, the press release says.

The Yukon’s Human Rights Board of Adjudication will be hearing the complaint at the Gold Rush Inn from Nov. 6 to 10.

