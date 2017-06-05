A 40-year-old woman died in a single vehicle car crash May 31 on the Robert Campbell Highway, RCMP said June 5.

The woman, from Inuvik, was headed to Carmacks when the fatal crash occurred.

Police said her white truck veered off the road and suffered extensive damage. The victim was found dead at the scene of the crash by the RCMP. They believe she was thrown from her car upon impact and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

RCMP have not identified the woman yet and are still investigating the incident with Yukon’s Coroner Service.