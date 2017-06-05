Yukon News

Woman dead in crash on Robert Campbell Highway

Sharon Nadeem Monday June 5, 2017

Submitted photo/RCMP

farotruckcrash.jpg

A 40-year-old Inuvik woman died after crashing her truck on the Robert Campbell Highway May 31.

A 40-year-old woman died in a single vehicle car crash May 31 on the Robert Campbell Highway, RCMP said June 5.

The woman, from Inuvik, was headed to Carmacks when the fatal crash occurred.

Police said her white truck veered off the road and suffered extensive damage. The victim was found dead at the scene of the crash by the RCMP. They believe she was thrown from her car upon impact and that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

RCMP have not identified the woman yet and are still investigating the incident with Yukon’s Coroner Service.

1 Comment

anonymous wrote:
6:51pm Monday June 5, 2017

So sad. :(

Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.