The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Whitehorse on Sept. 27 and in Whitehorse and Carcross on Sept. 28, according to an itinerary released Monday.

Few other details have been released about the upcoming royal tour, but Prince William and Kate will attend a public celebration in Whitehorse on Sept. 28.

“I am excited to welcome Their Royal Highnesses to the territory on behalf of all Yukoners,” Premier Darrell Pasloski said in a statement.

The royals will also be visiting Victoria, Vancouver, Bella Bella, Kelowna and Haida Gwaii in British Columbia between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.

The trip will highlight “the unique beauty of Canada’s West Coast and the rugged wildness of the North,” said a news release from the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The events will “highlight the work Canadians are doing to preserve the environment, empower young people, improve mental health, encourage active living and highlight Indigenous culture and heritage.”

This will be Prince William’s third official visit to Canada, and the second for Will and Kate as a couple. It will be their first tour of the Yukon.

For those who get the chance to meet the royal couple, the Government of Canada offers some helpful tips.

Hats and gloves are not required, but are entirely acceptable, according to a government webpage. Hats are not generally worn at functions after 6:30 p.m. Gloves need not be white.

Those meeting members of the Royal Family can choose whether to bow or curtsey or to simply shake hands. For men, a bow is just “a little more than a nod of the head.” For women, the right foot is placed behind the left heel and the knees bent slightly to curtsey.

The full itinerary for the royal tour will be announced soon.

Contact Maura Forrest at

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)