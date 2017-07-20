Whitehorse trolley won’t run this summer

Track needs too many repairs for trolley to run safely

Jamie-Lee McKenzie

The yellow waterfront trolley will not be making its way back and forth between Rotary Peace Park and Spook Creek this summer.

A statement on Waterfront Trolley’s Facebook page this week said the popular tourist attraction in Whitehorse won’t be running again until Spring 2018.

“There are a number of operational concerns that have been identified with the Waterfront Trolley infrastructure that need to be addressed before the MacBride Museum can offer safe and reliable service of the trolley system to Yukoners and visitors.”

The post said the museum is trying to fix the trolley and tracks as quickly as possible.

The MacBride Museum took over operations of the trolley in April when the museum merged with the Copperbelt Railway & Mining Museum. In June the MacBride Museum said the trolley and track were undergoing significant upgrades, with some sections of the track being completely unusable. At the time they said the trolley would be operational by July 1.

Patricia Cunnings, the executive director of the MacBride Museum, could not be reached for comment.

Contact Jamie-Lee McKenzie at jamielee.mckenzie@yukon-news.com