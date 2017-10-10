Whitehorse taxi driver charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested and charged a taxi driver who allegedly sexually assaulted two female passengers last week.

According to a press release, police received complaints from two women on Oct. 3. One woman, 30, reported that she was sexually assaulted while she was a passenger in a taxi Sept. 29. A second woman, 19, reported that a taxi driver had driven her to a rest area, also on Sept. 29, and sexually assaulted her.

Both women reported that they had been approached by a male taxi driver in Whitehorse who identifed himself as “Jazz.” The driver offer each woman a ride, even though they told him they didn’t have money to pay for it.

Police arrested Jaspal Singh Tamber, 25, on Oct. 3 and charged him with two counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping. He was granted bail on Oct. 6, with a $2,000 cash deposit and conditions including a nightly curfew, that he remain in the Yukon and that he not drive a taxi.

Whitehorse RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid could not confirm which taxi company Tamber was working for at the time of the alleged incidents.

Investigators believe there could be other victims or witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

