Whitehorse summer more rainy than average

A woman hikes up Two Mile Hill in the rain on Wednesday morning. June and July have seen more rainfall than the average year. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

By Jackie Hong

Whitehorse, it’s not just your imagination — this summer’s been wetter than usual.

Environment Canada recorded 36.3 millimetres of rain at its Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport station in June, slightly more than its average of 32.4 mm for the month. July is set to blow past the historic monthly average — as of the 15th, 36.7 mm of rain has fallen on the city.

The average rainfall for the entire month is 38.1 mm.

“We are pretty much right at our normal amount for the whole month for the first half of July,” Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said.

With more rain showers forecasted for early this week, next weekend and the week after, Charbonneau added that it “looks pretty likely that you’re going to be wetter than normal for the month of July when all is said and done.”

There is good news, though, for people craving a little reprieve from the drizzle — Environment Canada’s forecasting a “drying out” from roughly Wednesday to Saturday this week, and the showers next week are “looking kind of light,” Charbonneau said.

And although it may seem like a lot, the amount of rain this summer is nowhere near record-breaking. The all-time high for June was set in 1953 with 91.9 mm, while July 1988 saw 109.6 mm of the wet stuff fall on Whitehorse.

