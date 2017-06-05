A male RCMP officer faces a charge of sexual assault after allegedly touching a female RCMP employee without consent. The alleged assault took place Jan. 4 at RCMP headquarters in Whitehorse.

The officer, who has 17 years of experience with the RCMP, was charged May 25 and is expected to appear in court June 14. He was suspended with pay in February.

The incident was reported to senior managers at Yukon RCMP shortly after it occurred, prompting a criminal investigation and an internal review by the RCMP.

Police have yet to release the officer’s name, and RCMP spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a news release, police said they would not release more information because the matter is before the courts.