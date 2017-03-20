Whitehorse RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed an arrest last week or took video of the incident.

A 12-second video was posted online March 15. In it, two uniformed police officers are seen dealing with a man on the floor of a Whitehorse restaurant. One of the officers appears to throw a punch.

According to an RCMP news release, shortly after 7 p.m. on March 15, Whitehorse RCMP responded to a request for assistance by Yukon Emergency Medical Service.

After officers were told the man didn’t need medical assistance, he was arrested, the RCMP said.

“A physical altercation between police and the individual ensued inside the restaurant during the arrest. Additional officers responded to the location and the man was taken into custody.

“There are no reports of injuries to the individual who was arrested or to the responding police officers.”

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, mischief and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Police have not released his name.

“A brief video of the incident was captured by a witness and that video has been provided to police,” Inspector Archie Thompson said in the press release.

“I am asking any witnesses or bystanders and anyone who may have additional video who have not already spoken to police, to contact Whitehorse RCMP.”

As of right now, the police say they are not planning an investigation into the use of force.

“Based on our understanding of the evidence and information available to us at this time, the RCMP are not planning additional reviews of the incident,” spokesperson Const. Julia Fox said in an email.

“If there is additional information, images or perspectives that exist, we encourage those people to come forward.”

Whitehorse RCMP can be contacted at 867-667-5555.

