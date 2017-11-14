Whitehorse fire chief steps down

‘I personally am in a great debt to him as he was a mentor over the years’

Keith Lyslo has resigned from the role of fire chief, as announced at the Nov. 6 standing committee meeting. (Jesse Winter/Yukon News file)

Kevin Lyslo has resigned as chief of the Whitehorse Fire Department, Mayor Dan Curtis announced at the Nov. 6 standing committee meeting.

Curtis did not give a reason for Lyslo’s leaving, saying only that it was for “personal reasons” and that the city “wants to respect his privacy.”

Curtis thanked Lyslo, who was not in attendance, for his sevrice. He had been with the fire department for 23 years.

“I personally am in a great debt to him as he was a mentor over the years,” Curtis said.

Chris Green will serve as acting fire chief while the city looks for a replacement, said acting city manager Linda Rapp.

“All regular services and responsibilities are covered,” she said.

Lyslo was not available for comment.

