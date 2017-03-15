Whitehorse council fires city manager
Alastair Maitland/Yukon News
Whitehorse’s top bureaucrat has been let go.
Late March 14, city hall issued a press release stating that the city “has revoked the appointment of Christine Smith as city manager, effective immediately.”
Mayor Dan Curtis said Smith was fired without cause but wouldn’t go into any detail, calling it a “personnel matter.”
He thanked Smith for her work.
The city manager reports directly to city council and is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city.
Curtis said council met at a public meeting March 14 at 5 p.m. and voted to revoke Smith’s appointment. The news release announcing Smith’s removal came out moments later.
City spokesperson Jessica Apolloni, said notice of the special meeting was posted on the bulletin board inside city hall 24 hours before the meeting took place. That is the minimum requirement under the bylaw, she said.
Linda Rapp, the director of community and recreation services, will be acting city manager until an interim city manager is appointed by council, the press release says.
“We’re going to be as timely and efficient as possible (when hiring a new city manager.) But we have incredible bench strength at the City of Whitehorse,” the mayor said.
Whitehorse’s city manager is appointed by council through a bylaw.
Smith was hired in March 2014.
She previously worked as director of community affairs for the Yukon government.
Smith was born in Calgary but lived in Whitehorse and Faro for parts of her childhood. She graduated high school at F.H. Collins Secondary School.
According to the city manager bylaw, which was amended in 2015, Smith’s salary is somewhere between between $175,000 and $195,000 a year.
The bylaw lays out how much the city pays a city manager if they are fired without cause.
In Smith’s case she is entitled, in lieu of notice, to six months’ base salary for her first year of employment and two additional weeks of base salary for every additional year she was on the job.
Contact Ashley Joannou at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
This post was updated to correct an incorrect date and add additional information.
6 Comments
Who is responsible for recruiting the City Manager? Who is responsible for making sure that the candidate selected for the City Manager position has the credentials and the experience to run the City of Whitehorse? The City let the last 2 City Managers go what did that cost the tax payers? I can only surmise that they did not have the required MBA, municipal experience and maybe not the drive to make the City of Whitehorse the best place to live.
Meanwhile Fendrick has a big grin on his face. Karma always prevails.
The minute a council looses confidence in, suspicious of, or feels intellectually in superior to the CAO They will be pushed out. In Christine’s case I am sure she did an excellent job and had the city’s best interests at heart. I know Her and worked with Her, no more willing and helpful person you will meet. If I was to lay blame it would be at the feet of this council. They simply did not heed advice they were given,and probably took offence with the fact, it did not flow with Their ideas on how the city should proceed. The ratepayer will bear the cost of this incompetence.
are feed up with the lack of political management by the mayor over the last five years. He will not permit key financial information released to the public, which under section 236 states, the public has the right to access them. Is there some thing to hide?
Where is the City of Whitehorse optimization program, to make sure the City is cost effectively been managed properly and the budget is mostly effectively invested! Show tax payers of the City of Whitehorse, because there is none. Wilf Carter
City Managers have got fired or pushed out over the years? Lots? Why?
for major issues that have came out and bad spending.
