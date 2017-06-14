Whitehorse council bans motorized vehicles on Whistle Bend trail
Mike Thomas/Yukon News
Whitehorse city council banned the use of motorized vehicles on the Whistle Bend perimeter trail at the urging of some of its residents June 12.
Six residents spoke at the city council meeting about the safety of the trail if it was to be shared by motorized and non-motorized users.
“The nine-foot wide walking trail is barely enough to get by people walking with a dog or a child. How are we supposed to share this trail with a motorized vehicle?” said Whistle Bend homeowner, Jefferson Olson.
The city designated the contentious trail as motorized multi-use in 2009. But city councillors and residents questioned the legitimacy of the designation.
Chris Antaya, a resident of Whistle Bend, said she did not even know the trail could be used by motorized vehicles. Coun. Dan Boyd said the designation was not clear and “convoluted, at best.”
The designation in 2009 was made before the new development in Whistle Bend that has brought in hundreds of new residents. Tim Brady and his wife bought a house on Eldorado Drive in May this year. He told councillors having a shared trail would detract the quality of life for him and his neighbours.
“When we purchased this lot we didn’t know our new home would be backing onto a motorized multi-use trail,” said Brady. He added they have never participated in any previous discussion or consultation on the trail.
Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu agreed it wasn’t fair to citizens who were purchasing homes in Whistle Bend under the assumption that the trail was non-motorized. She shared concerns about how the trail would affect the seniors expected to move in to Whistle Bend when the new care facility opens.
However, Mark Daniels, president of the Klondike Snowmobile Association, argued there was no evidence to suggest that motorized multi-use trails are unsafe. Daniels, who has extensive experience with trails in the Yukon, cautioned the council not to fall for the “myth that trails cannot be safely used by motorized and non-motorized users.”
“My concern is that safety is a red herring thrown about in trail use,” he said. “If people are concerned, then we should educate them and not fuel the myth.”
Julie Jai, another resident of Whistle Bend, said she understands that owners of snowmobiles, dirt bikes and quads need a place to use and enjoy trails as well. She suggested the use of Casca Boulevard, which is already designated as a motorized multi-use trail leading out of Whistle Bend.
Jai has been driving the push to make the Whistle Bend trail off limits to motorized vehicles and was delighted by council’s decision.
“I was so thrilled today to see so many people from the Whistle Bend community come out and explain how important this trail is to them,” she said. “I really think that the Whistle Bend perimeter trail is our community’s Millennium trail.”
The city council is yet to decide whether to bar motorized vehicles from the McCauley Creek Crossing Trail in Porter Creek. They are expected to revisit that trail’s designation in September after consultation with the task force and the Trails Greenways Committee.
4 Comments
Trails are easily shared by motorized and non-motorized traffic. In most cases, motorized users are using trails close to neighbourhoods to access trails in the outdoors. Does anyone think they want to race around trails that are full of walkers and seniors? Of course not. It’s as unappealing to motorized users as it is for pedestrians.
A chance to share the space and allow people to police themselves has been lost.
My feelings are that paved trails which are admittedly designed for accessibility for elderly/handicapped etc. should be maintained year round for that purpose. Any other sanctioned trails thoughout the city should be multi-use under the snowmobile association guidelines for trail use. Which should be bylaws if they aren’t already, they are a good set of guidelines. Perhaps the city should re-evaluate all it’s trail systems, it seems very confusing. Maybe there only needs to be one designated trail that goes tthrough the city touching on all subdivisions for motorized use, or perhaps allow motorized use on all trails with a very low speed limit.
Thank goodness for common sense—this trail is used by many seniors, parents with small children and people walking dogs. A 4x4, dirt bike, side by side trail needs to be a separate one. I personally don’t want to see my 88 year old grandfather who walks there with his dog be mowed down by 4 wheeler or dirt bike. This trail is wonderful for people with mobility issues (wheelchairs, walkers, canes) so keeping it non motorized is the right thing. I do think a motorized trail should be allocated, as it was in the original planning.
A small victory for people who want quiet trails near their homes.
Council should be asking themselves how they have created such a mess of the trail system in our “Wilderness City”.
