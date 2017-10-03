Whitehorse city hall roundup

City seeks input on Alexander Street improvement charge

A public hearing for a proposed local improvement charge (LIC) for the Alexander Street improvement project take place Oct. 10.

If approved by residents, the proposed LIC would affect 22 properties and cost the average property owner $19,000, payable either in one lump sum or over 15 years.

The total budget for the project is $3.2 million, with $2.7 million coming from the federal Building Canada Fund. The remaining $475,000 would come from the LIC.

The proposed improvements would include surface repairs and paving between Second and Fourth avenues, as well as repairs to sewage and water infrastructure. If approved, construction would begin sometime next year.

A final vote on the LIC is scheduled to be held after the public consultation period closes Nov. 2.

Council punts pay hike decision

The City of Whitehorse will wait for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to appeal a change to tax laws before voting on a new pay scale for mayor and council.

The new rules, which would no longer allow municipal politicians to claim up to one third of their salaries as expenses, had council pondering whether to increase pay in order to make up the difference.

City staff initially brought the issue to council at the Sept. 5 standing committee meeting, with a first reading for the bylaw scheduled for Sept. 11. However, when it came time to discuss the issue, Coun. Rob Fendrick raised a motion to put off the vote while the FCM lobbied the federal government to roll back the new policy.

Council approved the first reading of the revised bylaw, which moves the date of a decision back to Feb. 28, 2018, six months before the September 2018 municipal election. The proposed pay hike would not go into effect until after the next election.

“It’s important that the public really understand what we’re doing here… we’re just changing the date (in the bylaw),” said Coun. Dan Boyd. “I’ve had a lot of questions about this particular issue and the public is having a hard time following along.”

A final vote on the change will take place at the Oct. 9 regular council meeting.

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com