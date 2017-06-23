City staff presented a new version of the Chadburn Lake Park management plan before council at the June 19 standing committees meeting.

The plan cites 14 key objectives, including conservation and the restoration of delicate environmental areas. It also aims to maintain existing habitat and animal movement corridors when building new infrastructure and to protect areas with cultural or heritage significance for First Nations.

The plan lays out a number of steps to meet environmental, development and social goals, including an inventory of species within the park, dog owner education programs, wildland fire management initiatives, better trail signs, putting in outhouses in key areas and working with First Nations to identify sites of cultural significance in the park.

The plan also looks at improvements to the Long Lake, Schwatka Lake and Chadburn Lake day use areas, the construction of new trails and improvements to the designs of facilities at visitor and day use areas.

The park, which encompasses approximately one-sixth of the city’s land mass, has been set aside as an environmental greenspace and recreation park since the 1970s, said Mike Ellis, the city’s acting manager of planning and sustainability. The idea to create a plan for the area has been in the works since the ‘80s but never really got off the ground until current staff and council took up the project in the fall of 2015.

“We realized people lacked clarity about what was protected green space and what was developable (in the area),” Ellis said.

Ellis describes the creation of the plan as being similar to creating a housing development — a lot of planning, consultation and research goes into it.

“This is a guiding document,” he said. “It lets us say ‘yup, that idea is okay here,’ or ‘no, it isn’t.’ There needs to be a balance between development and conservation.”

“This is the number one area people have been interested in developing for sometime.”

The plan cost approximately $60,000 from the city’s capital budget, Ellis said.

The plan is a refined version of an earlier work presented before council in the fall of 2016, which council chose not to accept partly because concerns raised by the Kwanlin Dün First Nation had not been met. This resulted in the KDFN not signing on to the first draft of the plan, so council asked that it be revisited. The Ta’an Kwäch’än Council did sign the initial plan.

First Nations had special concerns about the area, because the park borders portions of their traditional territories. Both the KDFN and TKC have “numerous land selections on the east side of the Yukon River,” according to the management plan. The plan states that portions of the park “were and continue to be ‘home’ for First Nations citizens. First Nations people continue to use the areas today in a variety of ways.”

The KDFN had concerns stemming from “two major topics,” said Ellis: respect for First Nations heritage in the park area and a commitment to better ecological analysis for wildlife and environmentally sensitive areas.

“The Kwanlin Dün have tens of thousands of years of First Nations tradition in the area,” Ellis said. “We had to ask ‘how do we integrate that into the planning?’”

When the initial plan went to council, they chose not to adopt it based on these concerns.

“The plan was at about 95 per cent last fall,” said Ellis. “Council took a look at it and said, ‘can we make this 100 per cent?’”

Staff revised the plan to address some of these concerns and the KDFN are now signed on.

“It’s a shame there was a delay and I hope its not viewed as a difference between the two governments. It’s not,” said Ellis. “It just wasn’t straightforward to find a way that satisfied all parties.”

Diane Reed, director of lands resources for KDFN, said that while KDFN had some initial differences of opinion about the plan, those concerns have been met in the revised draft.

Reed described the relationship between KDFN and city council as “strong.”

The council will vote on whether to accept the park management plan at the next council meeting on June 26.

