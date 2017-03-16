Whitehorse city council passed its new policy outlining how the municipality acquires art as part of new construction and where that art can be displayed.

The new rules passed unanimously with little debate at the council meeting March 13.

That means money set aside for art whenever the city constructs a new building can now be used either in the building or in other publicly accessible spaces within the city.

An ad hoc working group will be created to make recommendations to city council on how to spend the money allocated for art.

The updated policy, which hadn’t been touched since 2000, comes as the city is preparing for one of its biggest construction projects ever.

If it’s approved the new $47-million operations building will set aside $367,000 for art.

One per cent of a building’s construction cost is designated for art. The construction cost doesn’t include costs like site servicing, landscaping, furniture, fixtures and equipment and consulting costs.