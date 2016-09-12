The full itinerary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to the Yukon was released Monday.

Prince William and his wife Kate will arrive on Tuesday Sept. 27 at the Whitehorse airport and will inspect a guard comprised of Canadian Rangers.

William and brother Harry were made honorary members of the reserve unit in 2009.

The public will be able to attend the royal arrival.

The royal couple will then go to the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre for a cultural celebration.

While the event itself is private, it will be broadcast live on the Travel Yukon Facebook page.

After a good night’s rest at an undisclosed location, the royal couple will tour the MacBride Museum Wednesday morning. The public will be allowed to watch the couple enter and leave the museum.

Right after that the couple will take part in a party on Main Street.

The festival will be open to the public.

The rest of the day will be spent in Carcross, starting with a traditional welcoming ceremony from the Carcross/Tagish First Nation.

The royals will then be treated to a mountain bike demonstration by some of the youth trail builders with Singletrack to Success.

It’s not known whether either royal will go for a ride.

It’s the couple’s second trip to Canada and first to the Yukon.

