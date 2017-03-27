Watson Lake municipal employees go on strike
Submitted Photo/Steve Geick
Watson Lake’s municipal employees are on strike.
The town locked out its 22 employees this morning from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Instead of going back to work once the lockout ended, the employees are now on strike, Yukon Employees Union president Steve Geick, said shortly after the strike began.
Had the employees chosen to go back to work after the lockout, they would have done so without a collective agreement. That means the town can arbitrarily impose conditions on employees.
“The members don’t feel safe going back to work,” Geick said. “They don’t trust the employer.”
In a letter to the union announcing the lockout, Watson Lake’s acting CAO Rick Rotondi said the town was planning some changes once employees came back to work.
The sections of the collective agreement that deal with grievances and arbitration were going to be repealed.
Changes would also have come for staff working in parks and recreation and protective services like bylaw. Details were to be provided once those employees came back to work.
Issues around work hours for some of those employees are a major stumbling block in the negotiations, Geick said.
The town wants to be able to shift the start time of some employees’ work day so they can work later or work weekends, Rotondi told the News.
“We just want to make sure that we can slide those (hours) … for certain jobs that are typically outside of that (nine-to-five) framework.”
Geick said the union needs more details around what those schedules would look like and how much employees would get paid for overtime or shift changes.
“They’re not giving us anything in terms of what the schedule would look like.”
The strike is the latest step in a dispute that has been going on for 10 months.
The union’s last multi-year contract expired in December 2014. Both sides agreed to a one-year extension that expired in December 2015.
Talks started in May 2016.
The employees met Feb. 1 of this year to give their union the authority to strike. Geick said the last time both sides met to negotiate was mid-February.
Rotondi said a strike is not what the town wanted.
“This is the path they’ve chosen and we will hopefully be able to negotiate in the near future and bring closure to this.”
He said the town wants to provide services “in an efficient, cost-effective manner.”
The Yukon’s Department of Community Services has confirmed that EMS and the volunteer fire department will continue running during the strike.
Both sides say it’s up to the other to set a time for the next round of negations.
Meanwhile, striking employees will earn approximately $102 a day during strike. There’s also an emergency hardship fund for those who need it, Geick said.
According to the union, workers offered to accept binding arbitration but the town refused.
Contact Ashley Joannou at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
19 Comments
It would be nice to know more details, but it seems one of the sticky points is the opening of the recreation centre longer and on Sundays, but boo-hoo no one wants their shift to be Tues-Sun, well if you don’t want that shift I am sure there is someone in town who would be happy to have a full time job, regardless of the days you work. Thank fully the grocery store/Tags folks are there for the rest of us on the weekends
@Tax payer it is quite oblivious you don’t pay taxes let alone own anything. Ratepayers pay the bills and should be respected and listened to. Cudos for a council that respects and listens to ratepayers. The truth is these employees are trying to erode management powers and essentially ratepayers ability to have a say. All employees serve at the pleasure of council and if they cannot do that then move on. The employees are to blame for believing they run the show.
Way to go for standing up for yourselves workers. I know you’d much rather be on the job as usual but sometimes you have to stand up and say enough. You certainly never see management types going without or being inconvenienced without ridiculous levels of compensation involved do you?
Jim, in answer to your comment people at lower income jobs enjoy the same services that everyone else gets don’t they? Just because I may work at a minimum wage job and accordingly pay much less in taxes doesn’t mean the snow doesn’t get cleared from my street, the sewer and water doesn’t service my home or I get a lower level of healthcare than everyone else. That’s the great thing about Canada and the Yukon, everyone pays taxes according to their level of income but receives the same level of service. Really the lower income folks get more bang for their buck here as far as services received are concerned.
@formerly take a look at Hay River knew how to throw a strike eh! Sorry on this case the town should stand their ground
i find it interesting that the folks in Watson Lake don’t understand that there is a REASON unions are invited in to a workplace. that generally has to do with management. historically your town managers have not been good. those of you who are complaining need to start pointing fingers from the top down. congrats to the members walking the line - i’m there with you in spirit. PS @ Boogereater - they’ll be smiling in three weeks if that is the case, you clearly don’t know the way YEU can throw a strike!!!!
Big smiles now. Wait till the weeks role by and then take another photo. Should be good for a laugh
I hope this is resolved in a timely fashion and the people involved can return to work promptly. Our town is small and we rely on services that are now disrupted.
I’d say fire the bunch and bring in new people, but then you’re paying for training all over again. Ugh
How is it fair that people on minimum wage are forced to contribute to these gold plated salaries and pensions?
Maybe we should be looking a little closer at the town office ie. CEO wages and how much money this town has wasted. There is a reason why the CEO was fired by Lower Post. Where is the Mayor????? Why haven’t we heard anything from him? The people of Watson Lake should be ashamed. TAKE BACK YOUR TOWN!!!!!!! Our town employees are standing up for the rights of every tax payer in town why can’t you see that. Oh and by the way The acting CEO doesn’t even pay taxes in Watson. Someone needs to hold the town accountable and it seems only the town employees have the balls. Put aside the the fact you don’t like Unions. Why is our town just spinning its wheels? Water treatment Plant .... your money tax payers to build and no one to run it. GREAT PLANNING. The only people that should be getting fire is the CEO , Mayor, and town and council.
This is a sorry group. Just look at what they are getting now. Spoiled and ungrateful. Fire the whole lot.
They will be the first ones to cry when taxes go up to pay their wages.
They were only locked out for half the day, they could have gone back to work.
Time to get rid of the union and hire people that appreciate a good job without raping the tax payers.
What did Rotundi expect? These are proud people….you’re a fool if you think you can make them bow down to YOUR rules…grow a pair and meet with them to straighten this out on mutual terms….
That’s $13.00 an hour former res
Fire the whole lot of them and hire non-union replacements. Damned unions are why our taxes keep going up and service keeps going down. This isn’t a 19th century coal mining town, unions are unnecessary and cause more trouble than good.
I’d love to make $104 per day for not working!
Pretty sure the employees did not want to go out on strike as Rotundi states. They have families, homes, expenses just like the rest of us. You locked them out and gave them no choice. Come back to work and find out the “new” plan? Right
It’s about time people are coming out of the wood works in this town. Where is the MLA for Watson Lake riding? Its time you stand up for the people here.
This ain’t good.
Add a comment