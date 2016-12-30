A 31-year-old Watson Lake man accused of first degree murder made a brief appearance in court this Wednesday.

Alfred Thomas Chief is accused of murder in the death of 87-year-old Olson Wolftail, also of Watson Lake.

Police have released few details about Wolftail’s death. Shortly after midnight on Dec. 23, RCMP were called to a residence in Watson Lake following a report of an assault, according to a police press release.

Officers found Wolftail dead inside the home and took a man into custody. Police announced the murder charge against Chief the next day.

Chief’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18. He agreed to remain in custody. He does not have a lawyer yet.

A first degree murder conviction would mean an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

Watson Lake RCMP, Yukon RCMP major crimes unit and RCMP forensic identification services are still investigating.

An autopsy of Wolftail was scheduled for this week in Vancouver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Watson Lake RCMP at (867) 536-2677.