Watson Lake residents should continue to boil their water for two minutes before drinking it, Justin Brown, the town’s mayor, told the News today.

What triggered the advisory isn’t known yet.

“The need for an advisory will be revisited once the town of Watson Lake completes the necessary bacteriological testing,” the town said when the advisory was first issued Tuesday.

Residents who receive water from the piped distribution system or from the water delivery truck are asked to boil their water when using it for drinking, cleaning food, preparing food, baby formula, washing dishes, making ice or brushing teeth.

“I would like to thank the residents of the Town of Watson Lake for their patience and sorry for any inconvenience this has caused everyone,” Brown said.