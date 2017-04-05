A single-vehicle accident on Second Avenue sent two people to Whitehorse General Hospital around 7 a.m. April 2.

The car, a Pontiac Sunfire, flipped over after it failed to properly take a curve outside of Waterfront Station, near Boston Pizza.

Firefighters used extrication rescue tools to remove a trapped occupant from the vehicle.

“The extraction tools are very powerful and are designed to untangle the mangled metal of a damanged vehicle,” said fire chief Kevin Lyslo. “You basically flap open the side of the car.”

RCMP said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The occupants were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police did not release their names but said their injuries were minor.

RCMP traffic services are still investigating the crash.