Two-car collision shuts down Klondike Highway Sept. 29

Vehicle occupants taken to hospital with minor injuries

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Takhini Hotsprings Road and the Klondike Highway Sept. 29 shut down traffic at around 8:30 p.m. for approximately one hour.

The collision involved a white Subaru Legacy and a grey Honda Civic. At the scene, the Honda was seen being towed away with what appeared to be damage to the front end.

Both vehicles were towed, said RCMP Const. Michelle Faulkner, who was directing traffic at the accident site.

The road reopened to traffic shortly after 9:30 p.m. Vehicles were backed up in both directions on the Klondike Highway.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital for minor injuries, Faulkner said.

Police have not laid any charge in the incident.

