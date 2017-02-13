Craig Tuton is being replaced as chair of the Yukon Hospital Corporation after more than a decade.

Tuton’s appointment will be revoked by the Liberal government on March 1. He was first appointed in 2006 by former Yukon Party premier Dennis Fentie.

Cabinet spokesperson Lana Selbee said the hospital corporation board leadership is “taking a new direction.”

The chair serves at the pleasure of the premier, who has the right to revoke an appointment at any time.

Selbee said Tuton’s replacement has not yet been selected, but a new chair will be ready to take over March 1.

“I know that cabinet will be reviewing that decision over the next short while, and will be communicating when a decision is made,” she said.

Tuton declined to comment when the News reached him by phone Feb. 13. According to his LinkedIn profile, he’s “currently looking for a new opportunity.”

Tuton is a longtime Yukon Party bigwig. He ran Fentie’s 2006 election campaign and former premier Darrell Pasloski’s unsuccessful Conservative campaign against MP Larry Bagnell in the 2008 federal election.

He also threw his support behind Pasloski when he sought and won the Yukon Party leadership in 2011.

Tuton also served as chair of the Yukon Workers’ Compensation Health and Safety Board for seven years, resigning in 2010.

