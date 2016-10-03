Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all Canadian jurisdictions will have a carbon price of at least $10 per tonne by 2018, rising to $50 per tonne in 2022.

Trudeau made the announcement at the beginning of a House of Commons debate over whether to ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change Monday morning.

“Provinces and territories will have a choice in how they implement this pricing,” he said. “They can put a direct price on carbon pollution or they can adopt a cap-and-trade system.”

He said the carbon price will be revenue-neutral, with the money collected staying in each jurisdiction. Ottawa will implement a price in any jurisdiction that does not have one of its own by 2018.

Trudeau said the carbon price “will assist Canada in achieving its goals for greenhouse-gas emission reductions.”

In Paris last December, Canada committed to cutting emissions by at least 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, a target set by the former Harper government.

Trudeau’s announcement comes as provincial and territorial ministers, including Community Services Minister Currie Dixon, meet with federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna in Montreal to discuss a national climate-change plan.

Neither Dixon nor Premier Darrell Pasloski responded to interview requests from the News this morning.

Pasloski has made much of his government’s opposition to a carbon tax, but has not said what he would do if Ottawa decided to impose a tax on the Yukon — which now seems to be the case.

The territory’s opposition leaders were all but saying “I told you so” after the announcement on Monday morning. Both NDP Leader Liz Hanson and Liberal Leader Sandy Silver have been insisting that the federal government will impose a carbon price across the country.

“Our premier was at a meeting where this was signalled in the spring, so it should not be a surprise,” Hanson said, referring to the Vancouver Declaration on climate change signed by all Canadian premiers in March.

“It’s time for the Yukon Party to reconsider its ideological stance on this and to try to be using this as an opportunity.”

She said the NDP would like to see half the revenue from a carbon price used to create a new refundable tax credit, so that low- and middle-income families would receive more on average than they pay in carbon tax.

She said the other half should be used to fund renewable energy projects, with additional support from the federal government.

Hanson wouldn’t say whether the NDP would consider implementing a carbon price that is higher than the minimum announced by Trudeau.

“It sounds to me like he’s chosen a base that makes it relatively easy for everyone to buy in,” she said. “Whether or not Yukon needs to do more than that, I think that’s up to a) the analysis and b) the conversation with Yukon citizens.”

For his part, Silver was adamant that the Yukon Liberals would not impose a carbon tax of their own if elected.

“This is not our tax,” he said. “We’re not implementing a carbon tax, nor would we.”

A Liberal government would wait for Ottawa to impose the price in 2018 and would not increase the tax above the federal minimum, he said.

He said he would make sure that the money collected “goes directly into Yukoners’ pockets,” but wouldn’t say exactly what form that refund would take.

Liberal candidate John Streicker said his party would take other steps to cut emissions in the territory, including retrofitting buildings to make them more energy-efficient and developing local agriculture.

“One of the best ways to (reduce emissions from transportation) is to develop a local economy which isn’t so dependent on bringing goods and services in,” he said.

Contact Maura Forrest at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)