Trudeau announces $360 million for Yukon road upgrades

Resource Gateway Project will repair 650 km of roads in Klondike and Kaska regions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces federal and territorial funding for improving access to mineral-rich areas in the Yukon Sept. 2. Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, centre, and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver look on. (Joel Krahn/Canadian Press)

The federal and territorial governments are spending about $360 million as part of a half-billion dollar project to improve road access to two mining regions in the territory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Sept. 2 as part of a 24-hour visit to the Yukon.

The federal government is willing to contribute up to $247.3 million, Trudeau said. The territorial government has agreed to pitch in up to $112.8 million. Industry is expected to add about $108 million.

Known as the Resource Gateway Project, the money will be spent on roads and bridges in the Dawson range in central Yukon and the Nahanni Range Road in the southeast.

In all, about 650 kilometres of road will be upgraded. Numerous bridges, culverts, and stream crossings will also be replaced.

In the Dawson range, four public road systems will get repairs. The Nahanni Range Road will get upgrades from its junction with the Campbell Highway to the border between Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

“Building infrastructure is one of the best way to create opportunities and long term growth in a sustainable way for communities, and we will do that,” Trudeau said, standing alongside Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Liberal MP Larry Bagnell.

Three major potential mines, Coffee, Selwyn and Casino, could benefit from the improvements. To date, none of them have made it through the territory’s environmental and socio-economic assessment process.

Samson Hartland, the executive director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines, said investing in infrastructure is about more than those major projects.

“There are plenty of other low-level, grassroots, exploration projects that have significant potential to become operating mines one day, decades down the road.”

He called the investment “visionary.”

“This is about unlocking Yukon’s mineral potential. This is about the dozens of companies that operate within those regions and that have opportunities to bring mines online. Not potentially part of this generation but part of future generations as well.”

Construction will happen gradually until the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to the proposal submitted to the federal government.

Silver said the work will not start until agreements are signed with the various First Nations that have traditional territory in the regions.

“It’s a conversation about jobs, it’s a conversation about prosperity,” he said. “It’s a conversation about making sure that our communities in the Yukon are more resilient tomorrow for our next generation than they are today.”

Liard First Nation Chief George Morgan said he expects to negotiate an impact benefit agreement for the Kaska to cover the portion of the project that will run through Kaska traditional territory.

He said the announcement is good news for the territory. “I really find this to be something to celebrate for the Yukon.”

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation Chief Russell Blackjack said he’s hoping the project will benefit the economy in Carmacks and the Yukon as a whole while still protecting wildlife in the area.

“We have to make sure that they’re protected and the environment’s protected,” Blackjack said. “If we can do that, the whole Yukon will benefit.”

Both the current government and the former Yukon Party government lobbied Ottawa to fund the plan.

Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent said he’s glad the project was approved.

“I want to thank and congratulate everyone involved in the development of this proposal including the hardworking officials, the Department of Highways and Public Works, and the affected First Nations,” Kent said in a statement.

