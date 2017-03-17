Whitehorse’s mayor and council are preparing for a round of town hall meetings through April.

Mayor Dan Curtis and council will be at the meetings, which all run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“The objective of these meetings is to improve understanding of the unique issues affecting Whitehorse neighbourhoods,” according to a city press release.

“City council encourages citizens to come and share ideas and perspectives about municipal issues directly affecting them.”

The meeting focused on Whitehorse north neighbourhoods (Porter Creek, Kopper King, Raven’s Ridge, Crestview, Taylor and Kulan, Forestview, MacPherson and Hidden Valley) will happen April 4 at Porter Creek Secondary School’s cafeteria.

Riverdale and Long Lake will be the focus of the April 5 meeting at Christ the King Elementary School’s gym.

The meeting for Whitehorse west (McIntyre, Hillcrest, Valleyview, Granger, Copper Ridge, Logan, Arkell, Ingram and Lobird) is happening April 6 at École Émilie-Tremblay’s library.

Whitehorse east (Takhini, Whistle Bend, Range Point, Swan and Crow streets) is happening April 11 at the Takhini Elementry School library.

Residents of downtown and Marwell are invited to the Frank Slim Building on April 12.

Whitehorse south (McLean Lake, Canyon Crescent, Mount Sima, Whitehorse Copper, MacRae, Wolf Creek, Pine Ridge, Spruce Hill, Mary Lake, Fox Haven and Cowley Creek) will be the focus of the April 19 meeting at Golden Horn Elementry School’s library.