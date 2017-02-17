The Council of Yukon First Nations has filled two empty spots on the territory’s water board.

Carl Sidney and Blanche Warrington were appointed to the board Feb. 1, according to the Yukon government’s website. Their term is slated to last three years.

The Yukon Water Board is an independent body that is responsible for issuing water use licences.

When it is full, the board is made up of three members appointed by the Yukon government, three appointed by CYFN and three federal representatives, one each from the departments of health, environment and Indigenous affairs.

Sidney and Warrington join Wesley Barrett as the CYFN representatives.

The Yukon government also filled one of its empty slots. Steven Momeyer was appointed at the same time as Sidney and Warrington.

Two of the federal government postions are currently vacant. Stephen Johnson is vice-chair of the board and represents Health Canada.