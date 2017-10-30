Justice Minister Tracy McPhee speaks in the legislature on May 15. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

The Yukon government has spent $2.5 million settling sexual abuse cases since 2000

‘Approximately’ 40 cases have been launched against the government since 2000

The Yukon government has spent $2.5 million on settling sexual abuse lawsuits since 2000, the territory’s justice minister said in a statement Oct. 30.

The statement from Justice Minister Tracy McPhee comes weeks after two Toronto Star stories, also published in the Yukon News, revealed that the territorial government has been quietly settling lawsuits over sexual abuse by a former school principal identified only as “J.V.” Reporter Jesse Winter uncovered at least seven lawsuits involving J.V. and found that the settlements often involved confidentiality agreements preventing the victims from talking about the settlements.

In the statement, McPhee said that “approximately” 40 sexual assault cases have been launched against the Yukon government since 2000.

“Some cases have been dismissed or discontinued, and most have been settled,” the statement says. It does not provide an exact number for how many cases have been settled, or if any of the cases are still active.

The statement continues: “Settlements are tailored to the individual circumstances of each case, therefore not all settlement amounts are the same. The sum paid out would include the Government of Yukon’s payments, money paid by government insurers, and payment of plaintiff’s legal costs in some cases.”

The statement also says that lawyers for the government have “never insisted on non-disclosure clauses that would prevent a victim from disclosing their personal circumstances, including any details about any abuse they suffered.”

“Our focus has always been on ensuring that the actual settlement negotiations and settlement details remain confidential. This is not to deter victims from coming forward but to encourage settlement by allowing for detailed discussions about the merits of each case by all parties,” the statement says. “We believe that coming to a settlement is always a better alternative for those involved but in particular for the victim.”

More to come.

Comments are closed

Previous story
New River Bend housing complex opens in Whitehorse

Just Posted

The Yukon government has spent $2.5 million settling sexual abuse cases since 2000

‘Approximately’ 40 cases have been launched against the government since 2000

New River Bend housing complex opens in Whitehorse

Subsidized units are for Ta’an Kwäch’än Council members and Yukoners on social housing wait list

Miner has right to access claims under Whitehorse subdivision, judge finds

H. Coyne & Sons Limited owns subsurface rights for two lots under Raven’s Ridge subdivision

Man arrested after ‘incident’ at Whitehorse Elementary

David Nesbitt, 52, faces harassment and mischief charges

Fire breaks out at duplex in downtown Whitehorse during ‘police operation’

Witnesses reported hearing lound bangs before fire broke out

Yukon Rivermen to hit the ice for the first time

Tier 1 Bantam team means young local hockey talent can stay closer to home

Why Air North objected to the Yukon government’s Public Airports Act

Increasing airport fees reduces the number of air travellers, Joe Sparling says

Yukon Women and the vote, Part 2

How the temperance movement mobilized the push for women’s suffrage

Ravens are smarter than your average bird

‘The’ raven is a bird that outwardly enjoys life

Whitehorse SMRT women get down to business

‘It’s lonely, being a female entrepreneur’

How low can we go?

Unemployment in the Yukon is low, but the reasons why may indicate problems

Former SOVA student evokes Prairie childhood in award-winning artwork

Kayza DeGraff-Ford is the Yukon regional winner for the 15th annual BMO 1st Art! competition

Whitehorse gallery gets all dolled up

Sculptors craft creepy dolls that tell mythical stories

Most Read