Taxpayers on hook for $1.8 million to shut down Kotaneelee well
Submitted Photo/Yukon News
Yukon taxpayers are on the hook for $1.8 million to fully abandon a gas well at the now-defunct Kotaneelee plant.
Minister of Energy Mines and Resources Ranj Pillai said in the legislative assembly June 5 that the estimated cost of abandonment for the well is $2.4 million. The original owner, EFLO Energy Inc., left a security deposit for $625,000 with the government of Yukon, not nearly enough to cover the full cost.
The Kotaneelee plant, located north of Watson Lake, first opened in 1977. It ceased production in 2012 and has been mothballed ever since. It was the site of a spill of wastewater and lubricants in August 2015. When the government ordered ELFO to clean up the spill, it was discovered to be insolvent.
Three wells at the plant were turned over to Houston-based energy company, Apache, who was a shareholder in the wells. The fourth and final well, however, was fully owned by EFLO, and therefore became the property of the Yukon government.
Pillai admits this is a “significant cost to taxpayers … and significant cost to government.”
Abandonment is the process of fully shutting down a well to meet environmental and remediation standards, with the intention that it never be used again.
“It’s a shame that the public will have to pay at least $1.8 million to clean up what was a private industrial operation,” said NPD Leader Liz Hanson in a press release.
Pillai told the house that the government needs to ensure its oil and gas industry puts the proper security in place.
“I think that going through the process in the Kotaneelee is going to give us a really a good run-through of the process — making sure, seeing what costing looks like and then taking a look at what’s happening in north Yukon,” Pillai said.
In an interview Hansen said she has concerns about how this event will affect future mining and gas abandonments, such as the Eagle Plains operation by Northern Cross. She said this kind of problem, where taxpayers are left holding the bag for clean ups by failed companies, is endemic in provinces where oil and gas extraction is well-established, such as Alberta.
“Companies have taken advantage of resources and leave the taxpayers with the bill … they walk away with the money and leave the mess,” she said.
“Hopefully the government realizes they have to do more due diligence.”
9 Comments
Id guess a plant of this age would require a bigger budget then estimated. Due to the number of unknowns such as Asbestos gaskets, insulation, caulking, PCB contamination, and NORMs as well as the remoteness and cost of trucking all materials to government approved waste facilities/recylers. All tanks need to be drained of fuel, glycol, J13 hydraulic oil as well as in ground and above ground sump tanks which need to be hauled to approved waste facilities. For future learnings it would be a good idea to begin an orphan well program with some of the royalties earned early in the oil and gas industry in the yukon in order to not make the same mistakes that Alberta/Sask have made.
@YkCommonSense….really pay out of Royalties, for a private business, give me a break….Government needs to take more for damages and charge the private companies more for cleanup, so sad that we as tax payers have to clean up there SH$t ....bad enough that their pillaging the earth lets get the little guys to clean it up and not pay jack sh$T…
@ BnR well said!
If the Yukon were more supportive of resource business there might not be a reclamation cost issue to deal with and might be a revenue stream instead. EFLO had viable resource opportunities according to their business plan described previously.
This happens all over the Yukon in mining…..but thats ok because its only really a cost of 60% of the estimate to clean up…..da
YKCommonSense
So, your common sense approach is that the government should just anticipate that resource extraction companies will not pay for their cleanup and use the royalties, which are supposed to go towards benefitting citizens, use them for taking care of the companies responsibilities?
That about sum it up?
So I guess we should start saving now for the Casino mine cleanup, ‘cause gosh, they aren’t going to clean up either?
tax payers paying to clean up after private industry!? unheard of in the yukon
Ah, I’m so glad we live in a world that exalts the profit motive as the primary motivation for economic activity.
CAPITALISM, GOOOOOOOOOOO!
A news article from the whitehorse star states “From 1993 to 2012, the Kotaneelee Gas Project generated $45.4 million in royalties.”
So the cleanup cost is roughly 4% of the royalties generated… if the government is making that much money in royalties, shouldn’t they be putting some aside for the inevitable cleanup and abandonment process that private industry loves to exploit?
Real cost of cleanup is probably 60% of estimated cost. For sure it is time to ensure that companies put up bigger security deposits but it is also time to stop letting consultants and a few bloated government sub-departments milk these cleanups. The Faro mine cleanup is an example of what a gravy train this has become. Pillai is a smart guy, surely he can see the waste and bloat that is happening.
