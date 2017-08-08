Tanker crash closes part of the Alaska Highway south of Teslin

The Alaska Highway was closed near Canyon Creek at kilometre 1108 early Aug. 8. (Screengrab/Yukon511.ca)

Part of the Alaska Highway is closed both ways south of Teslin after a fuel tanker truck went off the road at about 8:30 p.m. yesterday.

Highways and Public Works spokesperson Heather McKay said the truck, which crashed at kilometre 1105 near Canyon Creek, is a double-tanker known as a B train. At least one of the tanks has ruptured, she said.

RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid said the tanker was carrying gasoline.

The Yukon511 website shows that the highway is closed between the Highway 37 junction and Teslin. Flagpersons are on site controlling traffic.

Reid said it is too soon to know when the highway will be re-opened. Environment Yukon has been informed.

More to come.