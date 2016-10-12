Five days after the city’s first homicide of the year, police still haven’t made an arrest.

The investigation into the death of 32-year-old Matthew Devellano — killed on Friday night in Porter Creek — continues, Whitehorse detachment commander Archie Thompson told reporters Tuesday.

During a short news conference outside M Division headquarters, Thompson provided little new information, repeating much of what the RCMP has already released.

Police are still looking for a red or maroon “older-style” minivan, which some witnesses saw leaving the scene after the shooting.

Thompson was asked why the RCMP only released the description of the vehicle at 3 p.m. on Saturday when the shooting took place around 10 p.m. the night before.

“It’s certainly something as a commandaer I’ll look at, but I can’t speak to it right now,” he said.

“We’ve got many different units assisting with this major crime… it’s a complex investigation and it’s ongoing,” Thompson said.

Thompson said more than 30 RCMP members are involved in the investigation, and 40 witnesses have been interviewed so far.

“The investigators are keeping the family members abreast of what they can,” he said.

Police responded to Stan McCowan Place, a cul-de-sac near Wann Road, after receiving a report of gunshots around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Officers found Devellano, who had been shot outside of his home.

He was taken by ambulance to Whitehorse General Hospital, where he died around 11 p.m.

“We do not believe that this incident was a random act of violence,” Sgt. Greg Holmberg of the RCMP’s major crimes unit said on Saturday.

“The RCMP urges all Yukoners to remain vigilant, keeping in mind that the person(s) involved in this incident may be armed. Please report any information to police immediately.”

Anybody with information can contact Whitehorse RCMP at 667-5555.

