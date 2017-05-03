The spring sitting of the legislative assembly is set to end June 13.

Liberal house leader Tracy-Anne McPhee told MLAs in the legislature on May 1 that the sitting would be 30 days.

Typically Yukon MLAs sit for a total of 60 days a year over two sittings, though technically they can ask for more time.

Sittings can be anywhere between 20 and 40 days each.

All three party house leaders are supposed to discuss how long a sitting should last. The length is set when at least two of the three parties agree.

Contact Ashley Joannou at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)