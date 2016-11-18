Soldiers of Odin expands to the Yukon
A controversial group with ties to an anti-immigrant organization in Europe now has a chapter in the Yukon.
But the Yukon president of the Soldiers of Odin says Canadian members of the group are “humanitarian aid volunteers” with no interest in racism or hatred.
James Albert says the Soldiers of Odin Yukon chapter has existed for nearly a year, and now has about 15 members in the territory. He moved to the Yukon in April, became a member in June and rose quickly through the ranks to become president.
“We’re just everyday Canadians trying to make a difference in our own communities, flying under a flag that some people agree with, some people don’t agree with,” he said.
Soldiers of Odin was founded in Finland in 2015, a response to the waves of refugees from Syria and elsewhere seeking asylum in Europe. The organization claimed to be a patrol group protecting Finns from criminal immigrants. Its founder has ties to the far right and a criminal conviction for a racially motivated assault in 2005.
The group has since spread across Europe and the United States, and has chapters across Canada, including in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Canadian members can be identified by their logo, a Viking helmet with a Canadian flag mask.
Albert said each Soldiers of Odin chapter aims to make its community better, and the focus in Canada is very different from the group’s mandate in Finland.
“They found over there that they had a lot of rapes and stuff going on,” he said. “So that’s their area’s weak spot which they are working on which we have nothing to do (with).”
Claims that an influx of refugees has led to a spike of sexual assaults in Europe have not been proven.
Albert says the group’s mandate in Canada is “to keep our country clean, keep it better, keep helping out, keep making a difference, look for areas that we can improve in our community.”
In the Yukon, he said, that means feeding the hungry. He said his group is working on a Christmas food drive for the Whitehorse Food Bank and a turkey drive for the Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner.
The executive directors of both organizations told the News they haven’t heard from the Soldiers of Odin, but Albert said they weren’t planning to identify themselves until they handed over the donations.
“I wanted to reveal our chapter on a positive note,” he said.
The Yukon group has also organized a couple of nighttime patrols through Whitehorse. Albert said they’ve handed out sandwiches and bottled water to people on the streets. One of their members is a nurse and they carry some basic medical supplies for people with minor injuries like bloody noses, he said.
If they encountered a violent incident, Albert said, “our first mandate is to call the RCMP, to basically observe and report when needed.”
He said the RCMP has questioned them on one of these patrols, but didn’t ask them to stop what they were doing.
“They just told us to have a good day, thanks for being honest,” he said.
The Yukon RCMP confirmed that it has spoken to one of the group members, but has not received any complaints about the group.
“Our desire for any community-based group or organization is that their actions and words are safe, lawful and peaceful,” a spokesperson told the News by email. “A transitory contact or interaction with a self-identified member of a group is not and should not be considered an endorsement or validation of that group.”
Albert said the Soldiers of Odin Yukon would ultimately like to form a security business to help screen people at events and make sure they don’t get rowdy.
“But our number one mandate is just to make a difference in the community, a positive difference,” he said.
He said immigrants and visible minorities have no reason to be concerned about the group, and said almost half of the Yukon chapter’s members are First Nation citizens.
Yukon Cares, the group that sponsored Whitehorse’s first Syrian refugee family, provided a statement that didn’t explicitly mention the Soldiers of Odin.
“We count on Yukoners to report to the police individuals who commit any hate crimes or are acting inappropriately towards anyone, no matter their religion, language, skin colour or ancestry,” it reads.
But Albert said he’d be interested in donating to groups raising money to bring refugees to Whitehorse.
“We’d definitely get involved in that to show that we are not here for that,” he said.
The Multicultural Centre of the Yukon and the Yukon Muslims Society declined to comment, saying they don’t know anything about the group’s activities in the territory.
In the United States, the Anti-Defamation League has concluded that the Soldiers of Odin are “a diverse coalition of right-wing extremists ranging from anti-government extremists to white supremacists,” and “can easily be considered a hate group.”
Albert expressed frustration that the Soldiers of Odin in Canada are routinely painted with the same brush as their counterparts elsewhere, especially in Finland.
Still, he didn’t have a clear answer as to why the group continues to use the name Soldiers of Odin if it doesn’t want to be linked to an extremist group.
“We talked about changing things and they’ve just made the decision to keep going on with this,” he said.
But he insists that Yukoners have nothing to worry about.
“We’re not here to burn crosses or anything like that,” he said. “We’re just here to make a difference, help feed some people, make a positive impact.”
I had a look at their Facebook page the other day when CBC first ran a story about them. Only three of their members appeared to live in the Yukon. (Probably the same three whose butts appear in the picture above this story.) The Facebook page is padded with “leadership” types from other chapters, mainly from Saskatchewan.
I take people at their word until they prove otherwise. Perhaps these wariors are not as bad as you think.
Don’t even provide them a platform
I will definitely be watching out for this bunch. If they don’t subscribe to the racist ideology spouted by the Soldiers of Odin, then they should change the name of their organization. You must think all Yukoners are stupid - nobody is going to buy your Boy Scout routine. I certainly don’t need anyone ‘patrolling’ for me.
Jean: Intelligent and knowledgeable people also consider the legitimacy of the source when they use it to back up an argument. Do you have a specific credible study that supports your assertion that Muslims are to blame for increase rapes in Sweden? I’m talking about sources that don’t have pictures of contributors wearing confederate army uniforms and that are sitting in front of rebel flags.
@OJW seems to believe that women are not increasingly raped in Sweden by so called ‘refugees’. Anyone can google “Sweden muslim rape” and find all the information.
Shooting at the messenger is what people like @OJW do when they lack the intelligence or knowledge to refute a statement.
The indigenous population of Scandinavia might very well have some legitimate concerns in Europe but the Yukon is not Europe.
Myself, being genetically a dog’s breakfast of DNA from several continents including sharing DNA with several groups of people that were victims of genocides resulting in millions of deaths, I must tell the Yukon chapter of Sons of Odin to be aware that I will be watching them very closely and that I will not be alone.
Hint - back of neck tattoos are rare enough that it is very easy to find who the owner is. Hopefully such steps are not necessary dudes but if red flags pop up the authorities will be notified complete with all relevant details.
Also - thumbs up Sherrie Jean-Louis. You will not be alone and the numbers will not be in this groups favor.
Neo-nazis pretending to be a bunch of scouts. How funny is that.
2016 definitely sucks.
Just like all of the commentators on this site who cherish thier freedom of opinion and freedom of expression these people have that same right like it or not as long as they aren’t preaching hate, and I don’t hear anything like that in this article. In Canada as much as the left wing would like to restrict this to only apply to who they agree with, you don’t get to discriminate about who has charter values even when you don’t agree with them.
After a quick Facebook check on the group and it’s members, I realized its just a bunch of easily persuaded morons and some foolish younger folks. Clearly, they don’t have any understanding of the repercussions of affiliating with a group like this. A nurse? Really? Aren’t you afraid of losing your job?
With the last name Albert, this clown is literally spitting on his ancestor’s graves by calling himself a soldier of a viking god..
To the faceless soldiers: I wonder if you are conducting food drives and such with full face
masks or with your backside first????
I am thinking of starting a bible-study group for disaffected youth. Anyone and everyone welcome. Free cookies and pastries at our weekly meetings. Drop off your kids at our creche facility where our junior counsellors will teach about scripture and loving and forgiveness . Take a look at our new website , http://www.sonsanddaughtersofGoebbels.com ( Fre.e tattooing service as an introductory offer . Jackboots and pitchforks optional ). Kum-ba-yah everyone !
What a bunch of mental midgets, likely from a long line of inbreeding. Hells Angels also do a charity toy drive and the other 364 days of the year they rape, extort, assault, deal dope, rape and murder. These gutless doorknobs can’t even show their faces. You’re a hate group plain and simple.
Where was your outrage at the hateful comments directed at Harper during the last election? Hypocritical liberals are just as hateful as anyone else, however they believe their hate is acceptable ‘freedom of expression’ when it serves their agenda.
All of the hateful, bigoted, self-righteous, faux-libs commenting here should educate themselves by reading the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They will learn what the Charter calls “fundamental freedoms” namely freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of belief, freedom of expression, freedom of the press and other media of communication, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of association. Those freedoms are what make us Canadian.
While I might not enjoy, like, or even ‘approve’ of your chosen hobby, nonetheless unless you’re committing a crime then it’s none of my business. If I believe you are committing a crime, then I can go to the RCMP and make a formal statement, and they can decide to investigate or not. Otherwise I have no right to meddle in your life.
Try practicing that tolerance you profess to represent.
@Real Reporters Do Research
If you’re going to claim that reporters aren’t doing research, you’ll have to use a better media source than the wingnut WND site.
Leaving the Yukon would make a difference and have a real positive impact. Mississipi is quite different from up here but you should give it a try at least. Who knows, maybe you would also get a chance to get educated too.
Bunch of idiots with too much time on their hands, get a life
I’m gonna start up a new club. I think we’ll call ourselves the Klu Klux Klan, Yukon Branch. Oh, I know there’s another group using that name, and they’re a bunch of flaming bigots and hateful racists, but please don’t confuse us. We’re nice guys. We’re out collecting turkeys for poor people and breaking up fisticuffs on Main Street.
Riiiight.
There will always be people who will label and not research. If that bothers you, change the name
I heard about this group a few days ago and I have just been absolutely fuming ever since. I have no use what so ever for any person or group that supports or affiliates itself with racism. I think Mr Albert should read up on what happened when the KKK tried to set up shop here, back in the seventies.
I would be first in line to volunteer to lead that charge. And now that I know that we have a group that associates itself with racism here in town I will be watching.
ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING!!!!
Then why don’t you show your faces in this article?
Show your faces!
“Albert expressed frustration that the Soldiers of Odin in Canada are routinely painted with the same brush as their counterparts elsewhere, especially in Finland”.
Really? Here’s an idea. If you don’t like the association then don’t call yourself by the same name. I’m not buying their “do gooders” spiel for a nanosecond. Read their bylaws. It refers to potential new members as “prospects” and their badge and insignia as “colours” not to mention the rule about fistfights among members being only between two members until it is considered finished. Are these the kind of people that you want “patrolling” the Yukon. From my perspective, they and their organization are considerably less than welcome here.
“Claims that an influx of refugees has led to a spike of sexual assaults in Europe have not been proven.”
Incorrect.
Forrest is either not doing their research or is complicit in the media refusal to address reality.
http://www.wnd.com/2016/03/swedish-rape-crisis-boils-over-as-media-stays-silent/
