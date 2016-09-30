Six people were injured following a crash on the Dempster Highway on Tuesday.

Dawson City RCMP were called out to the the single vehicle crash at kilometre 296 around 6:45 p.m.

The six people in the vehicle sustained various injuries. Ambulances from Dawson City and Eagle Plains took all six to the Dawson City hospital for further treatment.

Five of the six occupants have since been released from hospital, according to the RCMP.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.