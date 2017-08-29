Silver appoints new deputy ministers

The Yukon government announced three new deputy ministers and promised to fill two more positions soon.

Deputy ministers are appointed and serve at the pleasure of the premier. They are considered the most senior public servant in the department.

Valerie Royle is deputy minister of tourism and culture effective Aug. 15, according to a government press release.

Royle was a long-time public servant under the Yukon Party government before she resigned as deputy minister of education in 2015. She worked on the Liberal election campaign.

Rob Wood will be deputy minister of education effective Sept. 20. Judy Arnold, who has been serving as the deputy minister of education since May 2015, has retired.

Wood has worked around the world in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and the State of Victoria in Australia as a deputy minister or assistant deputy minister.

Stephen Samis will be the deputy minister of health and social services effective Sept. 18. Assistant deputy minister Brenda Lee Doyle has been acting as deputy minister since November 2016.

Since 2010, Samis has been vice president of programs at the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement.

Jim Connell was appointed cabinet secretary and deputy minister of the Executive Council Office effective Aug 15.

A news release from the Public Service Commission said the deputy ministers were selected through a competitive recruitment process.

The same statement promises more new deputy ministers soon.

“The deputy minister positions at highways and public works and public service commission will be filled through competitive recruitment.”

Earlier this year the Yukon Employees Union complained that too many top government jobs were being filled by people in acting or temporary positions.

