Shooting near Alaska Highway leaves man in hospital

Whitehorse RCMP investigate the scene of a shooting in the Porter Creek neighbourhood Wednesday night. One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. (Jesse Winter/ Yukon News)

By Jesse Winter

One person is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting in the Porter Creek neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Whitehorse RCMP responded to a call around 6:40 p.m. Sept. 20 at the intersection of Wann Road and the Alaska Highway. Police are still directing traffic around the scene via a detour.

“We’ve had a shooting incident,” RCMP Insp. Keith MacKinnon said at the scene. “At this time, we have a vehicle of interest, an older-model red Dodge pickup.”

MacKinnon asked anyone with information about the pickup or the shooting itself to call Whitehorse RCMP. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Daniel Arnold and Alex Sun were on shift at the nearby Goody’s Gas Bar when the shooting happened. They said they both heard the gunshots and called the police.

“I heard three loud pops,” said Daniel Arnold. “We thought it was a motorcycle backfiring but then I saw a red truck speeding away. It’s hard to say for sure. It all happened so fast.”

More to follow

