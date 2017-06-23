Dawson City’s homesick sourtoe has found its way home.

The desiccated human digit, which made national news when it disappeared last week, was mailed back to the Downtown Hotel June 22 complete with an apology from the apparent thief, according to police.

“We’re pleasantly surprised,” said the hotel’s general manager Adam Gerle.

The toe, the key ingredient in the hotel’s signature sourtoe cocktail, was stolen June 18.

According to staff, a man came into the bar to have the drink — a shot of liquor with the toe in the glass — and then walked out with the toe.

Unfortunately for him he reportedly left behind his certificate, which bore his name. Police were on his trail.

On June 20, Dawson City RCMP received a phone call from the alleged suspect, “stating that he had placed the toe in the mail, addressed to the Downtown Hotel,” said RCMP in a news release.

“The man then called the Downtown Hotel and provided the same message to staff, along with a verbal apology.”

Gerle said they weren’t sure whether the call was a prank. On June 22, a package arrived. The postmark was from Whitehorse.

“To ensure the package was safe to open” the package was brought to the RCMP detachment to be opened, police said.

The toe was inside, along with an apology letter signed ”A Drunken Fool.”

The toe is believed to be in good condition but will be looked over by a doctor at the hospital before it gets put back into anyone’s drink, Gerle said.

Police say they don’t expect to lay charges in this case.

Gerle said he’s fine with that.

“Who hasn’t had a drunken moment in Dawson?”

Contact Ashley Joannou at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)