A group of Liard First Nation citizens want Canada’s federal court to step in to ensure a regularly-scheduled election will take place.

In a statement of claim filed on Oct. 18 in Vancouver, 11 Liard citizens are asking the court for a declaration that Chief Daniel Morris and his councillors breached his fiduciary duties to Liard citizens by not preparing for the election.

They want the court to order Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada to release election funding to an independent election committee they formed.

And they want the court to recognize the legitimacy of the election committee.

Morris has missed several deadlines to prepare for the election, including setting up an election committee to oversee the vote.

And despite the fact that two councillors resigned in 2013, and the deputy chief stepped down in 2016, no byelections were called to fill the vacant seats, the statement of claim says.

Kaska Concerned about Land Protection and Good Governance has emerged as the de-facto opposition to Morris. In September, Kaska Concerned organized a special meeting and formed an independent election committee comprised of six people.

But INAC has refused to say whether it would recognize the committee’s legitimacy and pay for the election.

Six of the plaintiffs are members of the election committee. The five others are Kaska elders, including Alfred Chief, who has been critical of a resource negotiation deal Morris signed in January with the Yukon government.

The group wants the court to force INAC to give the election funding to the election committee.

It also needs the list of eligible voters, which it says Morris and the remaining two councillors have refused to provide.

INAC has agreed to give them the list in case the current chief and council refuse to provide it.

The group says it will respect timelines set out in the First Nation’s election legislation, but because Morris’ term expires Dec. 16, they want the ability to revise those.

Were the election to take place after Dec. 16, they want the court to declare the office of chief and the two council seats vacant and bar Morris from using the LFN bank account.

Morris couldn’t be reached for comment by press time.

