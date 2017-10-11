Second man arrested for Carmacks murder

Mario Rueben Skookum, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wilfred Charlie

A Carmacks RCMP officer searches the Yukon River by boat for Wilfred Charlie on June 26. (Handout/RCMP)

The RCMP have arrested and charged a second man in relation to a June murder in Carmacks.

According to a press release, police arrested Carmacks man Mario Rueben Skookum, 25, the morning of Oct. 6 and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 57-year-old Wilfred “Dickie” Charlie.

Charlie was last seen near his Carmacks home June 19. Students at a learning camp near Fort Selkirk found the body in the Yukon River July 5, and an autopsy later determined his death was a homicide.

Skookum, whose next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 18, is the second person to be charged in the investigation into Charlie’s death — in September, the RCMP arrested and charged 27-year-old Tyler Aaron Skookum with second-degree murder.

Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid was not able to confirm if the two accused are related, or if police are seeking more suspects.

