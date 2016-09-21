More details are emerging about the upcoming royal visit to the Yukon next week, but specifics about how much everything is going to cost the Yukon government are still being worked out.

The cost of the Royal couple’s visit from Sept. 27 to 28 is covered by the RCMP, the federal government and the territorial government, said Yukon government spokesperson Sarah Crane.

“That’s security, accommodations, producing and staging the events, hiring performers, hiring local contractors,” she said.

“It includes travel within the territory and travel to and from the territory.”

How the costs will be split hasn’t been finalized.

But hosting the royals is not just a cost for the territory, Crane said.

“While there are significant costs, we know the visit will create significant international exposure for Yukon and showcasing our unique territory to an audience that we’d probably never be able to reach otherwise,” she said.

Two of the youngest royals will not be part of the festivities. Crane confirmed Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not making the trip north with their parents.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals now have a better idea of where to go and when.

The pair will arrive at the Whitehorse airport on Sept 27.

Their arrival is listed as a public event. The Duke of Cambridge will inspect a guard composed of members of the Canadian Rangers and Junior Rangers. William was made an honorary member of the reserve unit in 2009.

No official arrival time has been announced, but the north airport access road is slated to be closed between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A private event is scheduled for later that day at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

After visiting the MacBride Museum on the morning of Sept. 28 for a private event, the royal couple will walk through a community festival in downtown Whitehorse.

Members of the public can watch from Front Street between Wood and Elliot Streets and Main Street between Front Street and Second Avenue.

People should arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.

The next chance the public will have to see the royals is later that day in Carcross.

Along with a few private events, the couple will walk through the Carcross Commons and visit the local carving shed.

The public will be able to watch from a gravel space near the Carcross Commons and Tutshi memorial. People should arrive there no later than 10:30 a.m.

Only Carcross residents will be allowed to drive in or out of Carcross from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day.

Non-residents wanting to see the royals can park near the Montana Services gas station and RV parking and either walk or take a shuttle bus.

A handful of other locations and roads will be closed during the royal visit.

The 100 block of Main Street and Steele Street along with Front Street from Jarvis to Lambert Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. September 27 to 3 p.m. September 28.

On the 27th, the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The riverfront trail east of the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre will be closed from 5 to 9 p.m. The Whitehorse Public Library will close early at 5 p.m.

On Sept. 28, MacBride Museum will be closed from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The Carcross Commons will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All access to Montana Mountain will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day and the Carcross pedestrian bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Yukon government has set up a website where details of the royal visit will be posted: http://www.gov.yk.ca/royalvisit2016.

Contact Ashley Joannou at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)