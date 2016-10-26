Sandy Silver was elected to the Yukon Legislative Assembly in the 2011 election and became leader of the Yukon Liberals in 2012.

He has been the sole Liberal MLA in the legislative assembly since 2012, when former interim leader Darius Elias left the party to sit as an Independent.

He was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate for Klondike in this year’s election during a meeting in Dawson City in May.

Silver has focused on a desire to reduce partisanship in politics during the lead-up to this fall’s election campaign. His roster of new Liberal hopefuls includes candidates of different political stripes, as well as First Nation leaders and current and former Whitehorse city councillors.

His policies also borrow from both sides of the political spectrum. He has said a Liberal government would make a federally imposed carbon tax revenue-neutral in the Yukon, and would put a moratorium on fracking in the territory. He also plans to cut corporate taxes.

Silver has lived in Dawson City since 1998, and was a high-school math teacher at Robert Service School before his election. He has also served as president of the Dawson City Music Festival.

Silver won the Klondike riding in 2011 with 49 per cent of the vote, handily beating Yukon Party incumbent Steve Nordick.

This year, he will face Triple J Hotel owner Brad Whitelaw for the Yukon Party and Dawson City councillor Jay Farr for the NDP.