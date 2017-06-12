Yukon News

RV, buildings burn in trailer park fire

Andrew Seal Monday June 12, 2017

Andrew Seal/Yukon News

Firefighters work on a blaze at the Mountain Ridge RV Park June 12.

A fire broke out following an explosion at Mountain Ridge RV Park early June 12.

Fire investigators and RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire. However, nearby residents reported hearing an explosion around 7:30 a.m., before seeing an RV engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to two neighbouring wooden buildings where the RV park’s office, some apartment units, and a garage are located.

“It was a stubborn fire because of the tin roof,” said Whitehorse deputy fire chief Chris Green. “We had a hard time accessing the attic space with everything that burnt underneath and it wasn’t safe to go onto the roof. It was a hard one to get out.”

Green said firefighters from the Whitehorse, Golden Horn, and Mount Lorne fire departments arrived on the scene at 7:44 a.m. and had to rescue one woman from a balcony. Several other people — as well as some cats and dogs — were also moved to safety.

The buildings were severly damaged along with the RV and a nearby car which was damaged by heat.

Green said firefighters battled the blaze into the early afternoon.

2 Comments

Groucho d'North wrote:
1:17pm Tuesday June 13, 2017

RV fires seem to be increasing in number lately. This looks like a perfect opportunity for some new government inspections, tests and fees.

Just Say'in wrote:
10:28pm Monday June 12, 2017

So has the Zoning of this place been changed from a Motel and R/V Park to a wrecking yard? No wonder.

