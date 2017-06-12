A fire broke out following an explosion at Mountain Ridge RV Park early June 12.

Fire investigators and RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire. However, nearby residents reported hearing an explosion around 7:30 a.m., before seeing an RV engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to two neighbouring wooden buildings where the RV park’s office, some apartment units, and a garage are located.

“It was a stubborn fire because of the tin roof,” said Whitehorse deputy fire chief Chris Green. “We had a hard time accessing the attic space with everything that burnt underneath and it wasn’t safe to go onto the roof. It was a hard one to get out.”

Green said firefighters from the Whitehorse, Golden Horn, and Mount Lorne fire departments arrived on the scene at 7:44 a.m. and had to rescue one woman from a balcony. Several other people — as well as some cats and dogs — were also moved to safety.

The buildings were severly damaged along with the RV and a nearby car which was damaged by heat.

Green said firefighters battled the blaze into the early afternoon.