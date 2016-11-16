The City of Whitehorse has permanently shut down the reuse store at the city dump.

City council voted unanimously to shutter the place at Monday night’s council meeting.

The unmanned shed, where Yukoners could drop off unwanted items or take away something for free, has been closed since April when a hypodermic needle was found amongst clothing.

City staff tried to find a way to re-open the place but eventually concluded that running the shed, open to all public donations, “presents considerable health and safety risks and is an ineffective form of reuse,” according to a report to council.

There are other facilities in Whitehorse where Yukoners can drop off unwanted items for free. Council has heard that both Raven Recycling and the Salvation Army saw an uptick in use after the reuse store closed.