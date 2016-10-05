Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man officers say used someone else’s credit card and racked up $300 in charges.

The suspect reportedly used the tap function on a lost credit card at various downtown Whitehorse businesses on Sept. 13.

The owner of the card had lost it earlier that day and discovered the fraudulent charges when she reported her card missing to the credit card company.

The suspect is described as wearing sunglasses, a black ball cap with “Compton” written on it, a black long-sleeved Sons of Anarchy shirt and a chain wallet. He was reportedly carrying a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.