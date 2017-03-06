Whitehorse RCMP are still on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a downtown pharmacy March 3.

Just after 8 a.m. that day the man approached a pharmacy employee and demanded pharmaceuticals, police say.

The man told the employee that it was a robbery and brandished a weapon from his coat.

RCMP say the man left with a bottle of opioid pain medication.

Submitted Photo/RCMP

Police didn’t want to release the name of the business targeted but the News confirmed it was the Medicine Chest Pharmacy on Ogilvie St.

Despite immediate RCMP and Police Dog Services patrols in the area, police were unable to find the suspect.

He is described as a slender Caucasian male, about six feet tall. He was seen wearing a grey coat, tan hat, khaki or beige pants and dark running shoes.

Police are asking the public to not approach him as he may be armed.

Anyone with information can contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

Contact Pierre Chauvin at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)