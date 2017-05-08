Yukon News

UPDATED: RCMP recover two bodies, say deaths unrelated

Chris Windeyer Monday May 8, 2017

A helicopter is seen during a 2016 search for a person who was swept away by the Yukon River. Two bodies were found by investigators in a helicopter May 7 who were responding to a report of human remains in Lake Laberge.

A police helicopter flying to Lake Laberge to recover a body found by boaters inadvertantly found a second body near downtown Whitehorse May 7.

Police and a member of the Yukon Coroners Service were travelling to Lake Laberge after boaters reported human remains near where the Yukon River flows into the lake.

In a news release, RCMP said “an unreported second body was located and recovered in the Yukon River near 2nd Avenue and Quartz Road.”

The coroners service said in a statement May 9 that body belonged to Django Clark, 53, of Whitehorse. Clark was reported missing after going into the Yukon River Feb. 24.

The police helicopter then travelled to Lake Laberge where investigators found remains of the other person.

That person's identity has not yet been confirmed, said Heather Jones, the acting chief coroner.

The two deaths are not related and investigators have found “no obvious signs of foul play,” RCMP said.

This story was last updated at 2:26 p.m. May 9, 2017.

